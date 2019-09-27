Hearings of the Commissioners-designate

27.9.2019 – Before the new European Commission – the EU’s executive body – can take office, Parliament will organise public hearings to assess the commissioners’ suitability for the job. Monday, 30 September on EbS and EbS+ there will be a hearing of Maroš Šefčovič, Vice President-designate, Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight from 14:30 – 17:30, Phil Hogan, Commissioner-designate, Trad 18:30 – 21:30,Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner-designate, Innovation and Youth 18.30 – 21.30.
|
Week 40
|
Monday 30 September
(3 hearings)
|
Tuesday 1 October
(6 hearings)
|
Wednesday 2 October
(6 hearings)
|
Thursday 3 October
(6 hearings)
|
|
JAN 2Q2
JAN 4Q1 (listening room
|
JAN 4Q2
JAN 6Q2 (listening room)
|
JAN 2Q2
JAN 4Q1 (listening room)
|
JAN 4Q2
JAN 6Q2 (listening room)
|
JAN 2Q2
JAN 4Q1 (listening room)
|
JAN 4Q2
JAN 6Q2 (listening room)
|
JAN 2Q2
JAN 4Q1 (listening room)
|
JAN 4Q2
JAN 6Q2 (listening room)
|
09.00-12.00
|Schmit
EMPL
(econ)
|Urpilainen
DEVE
|Reynders
LIBE/JURI
(imco)
|Plumb
TRAN
(envi)
|Gentiloni
ECON
(budg/empl)
|Simson
ITRE
(envi)
|
14.30-17.30
|Šefčovič AFCO/JURI
(peti/itre)
|
|Wojciechowski
AGRI
(envi)
|Johansson
LIBE
|Dalli
FEMM/EMPL
(libe)
|Goulard
IMCO/ITRE
(juri/cult)
|Sinkevičius
PECH/ENVI
|Hahn
BUDG/CONT
(juri)
|
18.30-21.30
|Hogan
INTA
|Gabriel
ITRE/CULT
|Trócsányi
AFET
|Kyriakides
ENVI
(agri)
|Ferreira
REGI
(budg/econ)
|Lenarčič
DEVE
(envi)
|Schinas
LIBE/CULT
(empl)
|Šuica
AFCO
(empl)
|
Week 41
|
Monday 7 October
(2 hearings)
|
Tuesday 8 October
(3 hearings)
|
|
JAN 4Q2
JAN 6Q2 (listening room
|
JAN 2Q2
JAN 4Q1 (listening room)
|
JAN 2Q2
JAN 4Q2 (listening room)
|
9.00-12.00
|Dombrovskis
ECON/EMPL
(budg)
|
14.30-17.30
|Jourová
AFCO/LIBE
(juri)
|Borrell
AFET
|Vestager
ITRE/IMCO/ECON
(juri)
|
18.30-21.30
|Timmermans
ENVI
(itre/tran)
Source: EC Press, EP Press