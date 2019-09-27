euportal twitter euportal facebook

Hearings of the Commissioners-designate

27.9.2019 – Before the new European Commission – the EU’s executive body – can take office, Parliament will organise public hearings to assess the commissioners’ suitability for the job. Monday, 30 September on EbS and EbS+ there will be a hearing of Maroš Šefčovič, Vice President-designate, Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight from 14:30 – 17:30, Phil Hogan, Commissioner-designate, Trad 18:30 – 21:30,Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner-designate, Innovation and Youth 18.30 – 21.30.

Week 40

Monday 30 September

(3 hearings)

Tuesday 1 October

(6 hearings)

Wednesday 2 October

(6 hearings)

Thursday 3 October

(6 hearings)

 

JAN 2Q2

JAN 4Q1 (listening room

JAN 4Q2

JAN 6Q2 (listening room)

JAN 2Q2

JAN 4Q1 (listening room)

JAN 4Q2

JAN 6Q2 (listening room)

JAN 2Q2

JAN 4Q1 (listening room)

JAN 4Q2

JAN 6Q2 (listening room)

JAN 2Q2

JAN 4Q1 (listening room)

JAN 4Q2

JAN 6Q2 (listening room)

09.00-12.00

   Schmit

EMPL

(econ)

 Urpilainen

DEVE

 Reynders

LIBE/JURI

(imco)

 Plumb

TRAN

(envi)

 Gentiloni

ECON

(budg/empl)

 Simson

ITRE

(envi)

14.30-17.30

 Šefčovič AFCO/JURI

(peti/itre)

  

 

 Wojciechowski

AGRI

(envi)

 Johansson

LIBE

 Dalli

FEMM/EMPL

(libe)

 Goulard

IMCO/ITRE

(juri/cult)

 Sinkevičius

PECH/ENVI

 

 Hahn

BUDG/CONT

(juri)

18.30-21.30

 Hogan

INTA

 Gabriel

ITRE/CULT

 Trócsányi

AFET

 Kyriakides

ENVI

(agri)

 Ferreira

REGI

(budg/econ)

 Lenarčič

DEVE

(envi)

 Schinas

LIBE/CULT

(empl)

 Šuica

AFCO

(empl)

 

 

 

Week 41

Monday 7 October

(2 hearings)

Tuesday 8 October

(3 hearings)

 

JAN 4Q2

JAN 6Q2 (listening room

JAN 2Q2

JAN 4Q1 (listening room)

JAN 2Q2

JAN 4Q2 (listening room)

9.00-12.00

   Dombrovskis

ECON/EMPL

(budg)

14.30-17.30

 Jourová

AFCO/LIBE

(juri)

 Borrell

AFET

 Vestager

ITRE/IMCO/ECON

(juri)

18.30-21.30

     Timmermans

ENVI

(itre/tran)

 

Source: EC Press, EP Press

