11.1.2021 – As of today, Belgium, the Netherlands and Slovenia will become new host countries for rescEU medical supplies. In addition, a second medical reserve will be hosted by Germany – already a rescEU host country. In total, there are now nine countries hosting the common European stockpiles of medical equipment. Supplies now include:

more than 65 million medical masks and 15 million FFP2 and FFP3 masks

more than 280 million pairs of medical gloves

close to 20 million medical gowns and aprons

several thousand oxygen concentrators and ventilators

This common European stock of lifesaving medical equipment is distributed across Europe at times of medical emergencies, for example when national health systems are overwhelmed by coronavirus patients. It has already delivered essential medical supplies to Croatia, Czechia, France, Italy, Lithuania, Spain, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia. More: here

Source: EC Press