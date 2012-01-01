Inflation in EU

According to Eurostat, the HICP inflation at the annual level in the euro area in March 2017 in comparism to February, was down from 2.0% to 1.5%. The annual inflation rate in March compared to February decreased by 2.0% to 1.6%. Compared with February 2017, annual inflation fell in seventeen Member States, in six and remained stable in five and increased. In Slovenia, the annual inflation rate in March 2017 compared with February 2017 annual inflation fell from 2.5% to 2.0%. Monthly inflation in March 2017 was 0.3%. More at : http://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/documents/2995521/7990219/2-19042017-AP-EN.pdf/766b58c5-7311-4dda-a5d4-b71cb7222648 Source : EC Press