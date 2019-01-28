28.1.2019 – Today is the International Data Protection Day. Personal data has become a valuable resource in the modern economy, which has also increased the possibilities of abuse. Personal data should be handled with care and responsibility, and in the EU, the protection of personal data is a fundamental right. In May 2018, the EU introduced the most strict and up-to-date rules on data protection in the world. Organizations are required to collect data accordingly and for a specific purpose; the data they collect must be limited to what is necessary and can only be stored for a limited period of time. At the same time, personal data must be protected from loss, destruction or theft. More: here

Source: EC Press