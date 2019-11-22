International day for the elimination of violence against women

22.11.2019 – 25 November is dedicated against the violence against women and girls. Violence is still regrettably under-reported: only about a third of women who are physically or sexually abused by their partners contact the authorities. In addition, complaints are not systematically recorded, and the data is not easily comparable between EU countries. Accurate data on the problem is key to develop efficient and effective policy and legal responses and to assess trends and progress. In March 2014, the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) published the results of the first ever EU-wide survey on women’s experiences of violence. More:here

Source: EC Press