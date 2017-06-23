Investments in EU Transport – €2.7 billion for 152 projects

23.6.2017-Today the European Commission is proposing to invest €2.7 billion in 152 key transport projects that support competitive, clean and connected mobility in Europe. In doing so, the Commission is firmly delivering on its Investment Plan for Europe and on Europe’s connectivity including the recent “Europe on the Move” agenda. Selected projects will contribute to modernising rail lines, removing bottlenecks and improving cross-border connections, installing alternative fuel supply points, as well as implementing innovative traffic management solutions. This investment is made under the Connecting Europe Facility, the EU’s financial mechanism supporting infrastructure networks, and will unlock €4.7 billion of public and private co-financing. Such investment will not only modernise Europe’s transport network but also stimulate the economic activity and spur job creation. This year, out of the total €2.7 billion, the Commission is allocating €1.8 billion for the 15 Member States eligible for support from the Cohesion Fund (For the 2014-2020 period, Cohesion Fund support concerns Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia) in order to further bridge infrastructure disparities.

Slovenia will be supported in 11 projects, among the full expansion of the Karawanken road tunnel linking Slovenia and Austria and the second construction of second train track Koper–Divača, for which the civil society organisations demand the referenda due to the huge discrepancy between the real costs and the costs presented by the government. More: here

Source : EC Press, STA