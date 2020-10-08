Janssen Pharmaceutical NV Companieies got a contract

8.10.2020 -Today, the European Commission approved a third contract with a pharmaceutical company, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. Once the vaccine has proven to be safe and effective against COVID-19, the contract allows Member States to purchase vaccines for 200 million people. They will also have the possibility to purchase vaccines for an additional 200 million people. Member States may also decide to donate the vaccine to lower and middle income countries or to re-direct it to other European countries. The Commission has already signed a contract with AstraZeneca and with Sanofi-GSK and it concluded successful exploratory talks with CureVac, BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna. More: here

Source: EC Press