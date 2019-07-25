July infringements package

25.7.2019 – In its monthly package of infringement decisions, the European Commission pursues legal action against Member States for failing to comply with their obligations under EU law. These decisions, covering various sectors and EU policy areas, aim to ensure the proper application of EU law for the benefit of citizens and businesses. For more information on the EU infringement procedure, see the full MEMO/12/12. For more detail on all decisions taken, consult the infringement decisions’ register. Slovenia failled to communicate information about the providers of essential services set up in accordance with EU law on network security and information systems, because they have not fully transposed the EU rules on the conditions of entry and residence of third-country nationals for the purposes of research, study, pursuit of internships, volunteering, pupil exchange programs or educational projects and the work of au pairs, and formal reminder of the incorrect implementation of the Assault Directive on information systems. More: here

Vir: EC Press