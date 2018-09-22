Juncker and the arbitrary agreement mess

22.9.2018 – On the 15 September 2018 the article in Der Spiegel featured the current state of the arbitrary agreement between Slovenia and Croatia which has been ruled by the EU Court but has never been adopted by the Croatian government. More so Der Spiegel says : “… in a strange twist, a good six months after Juncker’s firm words, it’s now the European Commission chief himself who is delaying a solution. The Commission had several opportunities to act as an arbitrator in the conflict, but Juncker decided to stay out of it, even though his own staff has no doubt that Slovenia’s position is largely correct in the matter. When the European Commission’s legal service recently suggested that a “Reasoned Opinion” should be adopted, Juncker suddenly grew very stubborn. So far, the European commissioners responsible for the issue have yet to see the legal opinion DER SPIEGEL has obtained. Now the dispute is escalating, with Slovenia having moved in mid-July to file a lawsuit against Croatia at the European Court of Justice.

The president’s decision is another example of how Juncker envisages the work of a more “political commission.” On Wednesday, he presented his agenda for the coming months. With just a year to go until the end of his term in office, Juncker also wanted his State of the Union speech in Strasbourg to send out a message against growing populism in Europe. The only problem with this is that the president himself has recently been helping fuel the populists, sometimes by not applying the rules of the Stability and Growth Pact given Italy’s election, and at others by expressing indifference to the opinions of his own lawyers, as he is now doing in the border dispute between Slovenia and Croatia. The dispute has become particularly charged. Croatian Prime Minister Plenkovic is said to have personally pleaded with Juncker during a meeting in mid-February for the European Commission to stay out of the dispute — a request he considered to be entirely reasonable. If the commission had backed Slovenia, the damage to Croatia’s image would have been tremendous. It’s no wonder that conspiracy theorists in Slovenia are now having their day, arguing there may be some kind of deal brewing between the two politicians.

Like Juncker, Plenkovic’s party is also a member of the conservative European People’s Party at the EU level. Slovenia only abandoned its veto against Croatia’s accession to the EU in 2009 because Croatia agreed to submit to arbitration in the dispute. As a result of that arbitration, the Slovenes were awarded three quarters of the bay, including access to international waters, in the middle of last year.

Croatia still hasn’t accepted the judgment, partly because a Slovenian diplomat was caught in 2015 colluding with a court member from her home country; a circumstance that had no influence on the result, as the court noted.

It’s the kind of conflict that Europeans thought had long since been overcome. At times, Croatian fishermen in the zone claimed by Slovenia have been escorted by police boats to do their work. “

The interview with prof. Bickel who made a research in an arbitrary agreement and into an affair involving former Slovenian arbitrator Jernej Sekolec and the former agent of Slovenia Simona Drenik is on the website. The judgement received the first epilogue after more than two years. At the National Investigation Bureau (NPU) in 2017 confirmed that they did not find evidence of abuse of position of Ms. Drenik. Mr. Sekolec’s role also has not been claryfied and it was not confirmed that the listening devices have been installed on his computer. More: here

Source: Der Spiegel