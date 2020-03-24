24.3.2020 – EU Ministers for European Affairs supported the launch of the accession negotiations with Northern Macedonia and Albania in a video conference. The foreign ministers of the Member States reached an agreement on Tuesday, March 24th, and the decision is yet to be approved by EU the heads of states and the government on Thursday, March 27th. Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi is very pleased that the members have reached a political agreement. “This sends a loud and clear message to the Western Balkans – your future is in the EU,” he wrote on the social network Twitter.

Source: EP Press