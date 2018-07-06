6.7.2018 – The European Parliament endorsed the European Commission’s proposal to simplify the rules on cohesion policy funds for the period 2014-2020. The revised rules, which will enter into force at the end of July, bring more possibilities of integration between the European Strategic Investment Fund (EFSI), which is the pillar of the Juncker Plan, and the cohesion policy funds. It will make it easier to apply for reimbursement from the EU and forsees less red tape. Beneficiaries and managing authorities will be able to focus more on results than on the financial procedures. The principle of single audit is spread and the Commission will be able to rely more on the estimates of the international partners and the Member States. Simplified rules will also make it easier for Member States to finance projects for the integration of migrants with cohesion funds for the period 2014-2020 and stepping up in the fight against fraud.More: here

Source: EC Press