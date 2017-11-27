Live -stream on “Irangate” from EP

27.11.2017-European Parliament will on the 28 November investigate the recent shocking revelations of the Slovenian state-owned bank allegedly laundering €1 billion from Iran. The EU must get to the bottom of this outrage. Follow live-stream :here

Background

Between 2008 and 2011 NLB ( Slovene national bank) laundered about $ 1 billion euro. The Irangate Affair in the NLB broke just prior to the government’s decision to suspend the planned sale at least half of NLB’s share. The controversial laudary of the Iranian bank has been found out by the Logar Commission and referred to the national parliamentary intelligence and security services led by Branko Grims (SDS), who revealed the case to the public.

Source: EP Press, Delo

