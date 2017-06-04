London’s attack

4.6.2017 – Authorities in central London said seven victims have been killed, at least 48 hospitalized, and three attackers shot dead by police in a terror attack Saturday night. Twenty-one of the victims are in a critical condition. It is the third terrorist attack in the U.K. this year, and the second in London, and comes less than a week before the country votes for a new parliament. The major parties suspended their campaigns through the end of Sunday, as they did after a suicide bomber killed 22 people on May 22 outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. Prime Minister Theresa May, speaking outside Number 10 Downing Street late Sunday morning, said the election would go ahead as scheduled on Thursday, but indicated that the country would have to alter its response to terrorism. “When it comes to taking on extremism and terrorism things have to change,” she said, indicating potential changes to sentences for terrorism offences; a crackdown on what she called “safe spaces” for extremist attitudes in U.K. society; and measures to stop extremists from recruiting people online. “There is, to be frank, far too much tolerance of extremism in our society,” May added. Eight minute response Just before 10:08 p.m. local time, a white van mounted the pavement on London Bridge at speed, hitting a number of pedestrians, said Assistant Police Commissioner Mark Rowley. The van then drove to Borough Market, an area with many bars and restaurants on the south side of the river Thames and very close to London Bridge. There, the attackers jumped out of the van and stabbed a number of people. One of those injured was a British Transport Police officer. Armed officers responded, shooting dead three male suspects in what Rowley described as an “unprecedented” hail of over 50 rounds within eight minutes of receiving the first emergency call. The assailants were wearing what looked like explosive vests, but Rowley confirmed these were fake. “We are reviewing and planning to strengthen our policing stance across London over the forthcoming days, and there will be additional police and officers deployed across the capital,” Rowley said. The Counter Terrorism Command is leading the investigation into the attack, and has asked anyone with images or film of the incident to upload it online. The latest attack occurred as campaigning for Britain’s June 8 snap election entered its final stages. The Conservative Party announced in a statement Sunday it would postpone national campaigning for the day, and all the other parties but far-right UKIP followed suit. International response As news of the attack emerged, U.S. President Donald Trump retweeted a story about the incident, then added: “We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety.” He also mocked London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s call for calm tweeting: “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed.’” The full quote from Khan read: “You will see an increased police presence today, including armed officers and uniformed officers. There is no reason to be alarmed by this.” His spokesperson issued a statement Sunday pointing out Trump had taken the phrase out of context and saying that the mayor, “has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet.” A readout of a phone call between Trump and May sent out by the White House said Trump “offered his condolences for the brutal terror attacks on June 3 in central London. He praised the heroic response of police and other first responders and offered the full support of the United States government in investigating and bringing those responsible for these heinous acts to justice.” Not ‘cowered’ Saturday’s attack was the third in a series of recent similar incidents, including a suicide bombing that killed 22 people in Manchester May 22 and an attack that claimed five victims and injured dozens outside the British parliament in central London on March 22. Britain raised its terror threat level to severe, the highest possible, immediately after the Manchester attack, then lowered it after several days to the second-highest level, critical, meaning authorities believed another attack was highly likely but not expected imminently. In a press conference early Sunday, London Mayor Sadiq Khan denied authorities made a mistake downgrading the threat level. Khan also said people should not be “cowered” by the attack. “One of the things that these terrorists want to do is to disrupt our way of life, they want to stop us enjoying the freedoms that we have, enjoying mingling and mixing on a Saturday night in the heart of London having a good time, they want to stop us voting on Thursday in the general election and enjoying the democracy that we have,” Khan said. “We can’t allow them to do that. We can’t be cowered by terrorism.” Khan said he was not in favor of the election being postponed. Separately, police reported they were responding to an incident in the Vauxhall area — around 2km to the south west. Vauxhall tube station later reopened, and police confirmed a stabbing that occurred there was not connected to the Borough Market and London Bridge incidents.

Source: Politico