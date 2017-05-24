24.5.2017 – British Prime Minister Theresa May announced armed soldiers will be deployed on Britain’s streets and raised the nation’s threat level to critical, the highest possible, as authorities are yet to confirm whether the attacker acted alone. Fear factor enters the UK election: The major parties suspended their election campaigns but the Manchester attack will cast a pall when they hit the trail again, not least because it will feature in discussions at this week’s NATO and G7 summits. “The meeting will give May a platform to swing in behind Trump to demand more coordinated action to tackle global terrorism,” write Tom McTague and Charlie Cooper. “She is likely to receive a sympathetic hearing.” Attacker identified: Several sources told that Salman Abedi, a British man, carried out the suicide bombing. British police later confirmed the attacker’s identity. Were girls the target? ISIS said the concert arena hit by the bombing was “shameful” in a statement Tuesday, though it didn’t say whether young girls specifically were the attacker’s target. But it is hard to ignore the fact Ariana Grande appeals directly to young women, who turned up to see “a concert meant to celebrate female empowerment,” writes James McAuley. Brexit and security: Whether Abedi has links with other EU states or not, intelligence sharing between countries will be a sticking point for upcoming Brexit talks.

Source: Politico