Manchester terrorist attack on New Year’s Eve

1.1.2019 – Three people including a police officer injured in ‘frenzied’ New Year’s Eve attack. During a press conference, the GMP chief constable, Ian Hopkins, said: “Last night we experienced a horrific attack on people out to simply enjoy the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Manchester. My thoughts are with the couple who are still being treated in hospital for their serious injuries and with the brave British Transport Police officer who was also stabbed during the attack. “I know that the events last night will have affected many people and caused concern. That the incident happened so close to the scene of the terrorist attack on 22 May 2017 makes it even more dreadful.” Hopkins confirmed the incident was being treated as a “terrorist investigation” and that officers had been working “throughout the night to piece together the details of what happened”, and to identify the man who was arrested. More: here

Source : The Guardian