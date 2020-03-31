Mannufacture of essential medical equipment

31.3.2020 – The Commission is making available guidance to assist manufacturers in ramping up production of essential medical equipment and material in three areas: the production of masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE), leave-on hand cleaners and hand disinfectants and 3D printing in the context of the coronavirus outbreak. A guidance on medical devices will also be made available within the coming days. These documents also aim to assist manufacturers and market surveillance authorities in making sure these products comply with necessary safety standards and are effective. The coronavirus outbreak requires support and collaboration from manufacturers. Companies have expressed solidarity and offered to provide practical and technical advice to each other to support increasing the production of PPE and medical supplies. The Commission is actively working with industry to promote the massive ramp-up of overall production of such material in the EU and is providing the necessary guidance to facilitate this. More:here

Source: EC Press