Marie Skłodowska – Curie Fund

1.9.2020 -The Commission has today selected 74 new consortia to support international and inter-sectoral collaboration under the 2020 Research and Innovation Staff Exchange (RISE) call for proposals – part of the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA). The researchers and innovators involved will work together across sectors and disciplines to tackle global challenges such as climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic and digitalisation. For example, one project – ‘eUMaP’ is developing a platform for local and public authorities to better plan and manage supply and demand of building utilities (energy, water, waste, telecommunications etc.) in times of crisis, quarantine or lockdown. Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, Mariya Gabriel, said: “Research and innovation exchanges like the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions RISE scheme enable researchers to collaborate with their colleagues from around the world. By boosting their creativity and entrepreneurship, we help them turn cutting-edge research into innovative products and services, which are needed now more than ever. I wish the 74 consortia we have selected today every success with their projects.” The RISE action promotes international collaboration through sharing knowledge and ideas from research to market within Europe and beyond. Some 823 organisations (including 117 SMEs) from 137 countries will exchange around 4,000 staff members to engage in research and innovation activities in all scientific domains. Researchers at doctoral level, post-doctoral fellows as well as technicians, managerial and administrative staff are involved in these exchanges. More: here

Source: EC Press