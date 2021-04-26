MEDIA successful at Oscar’s

26.4.2021 – The winners of this year’s edition of the Oscars were announced on 25 April during the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony, with two films co-funded by the EU winning three awards. ‘The Father’ by Florian Zeller took home the award for Best Adapted Screenplay by Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, as well as Best Actor for Sir Anthony Hopkins’ role. Furthermore, ‘Druk – Another Round’ by Thomas Vinterberg, which received EU support both for its development and distribution, won the award for Best International Feature Film. More: here

Source: EC Press