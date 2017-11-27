Mediation in the implementation of the arbitrary agreement

27.11.2017-European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker confirmed in Brussels that the Commission is seriously considering mediation to ensure the implementation of an arbitration decision on the border between Slovenia and Croatia,stated Prime Minister Miro Cerar after the summit of the Eastern Partnership. The Slovene Prime Minister explained that on the margins of the meeting, he talked with his Croatian counterpart, Andrej Plenković, and concluded that more efforts were needed at the expert level to prepare the appropriate basis for the meeting, in which they would discuss the implementation of the arbitration award. More:here

Source: Delo