More democracy in the EU

As of 1 March, the Commission has put in place a new web presence for citizens and stakeholders to have their say throughout the policy-making cycle. Following commitments made in the Better Regulation Agenda, the Commission has now transitioned to a single web portal where feedback is collected on all new initiatives from the initial roadmap stage all the way through to legislative proposals (including draft implementing and delegated acts). This portal will also be the place for suggestions on making existing EU law more effective and efficient and reducing unnecessary burdens, contributing to the work of the REFIT Platform. The new portal is accessible here.