Moving agencies to Paris and Amsterdam

20.11.2017-The EU 27 ministers selected Paris, France, as the new seat for the European Banking Authority (EBA). The selection took place in the margins of the General Affairs Council (Article 50), in accordance with the procedure endorsed by the EU 27 heads of State and Government on 22 June 2017. The European Banking Authority (EBA) works to ensure effective and consistent prudential regulation and supervision across the European banking sector. Among other tasks, the EBA assesses risks and vulnerabilities in the EU banking sector through regular risk assessment reports and EU-wide stress tests.

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, was chosen by EU27 as the new seat for the European Medicines Agency (EMA).The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is responsible for the scientific evaluation, supervision and safety monitoring of medicines in the EU. The EMA is essential for the functioning of the single market for medicines in the EU. The two EU agencies currently based in the UK, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Banking Authority (EBA), need to be relocated in the context of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

Background:

These are the other cities that offered to host EMA:

• Athens

• Barcelona

• Bonn

• Bratislava

• Brussels

• Bucharest

• Copenhagen

• Dublin

• Helsinki

• Lille

• Malta

• Milan

• Porto

• Sofia

• Stockholm

• Vienna

• Warsaw

• Zagreb

These are the other cities that offered to host EMA:

• Brussels

• Dublin

• Frankfurt

• Luxembourg

• Prague

• Vienna

• Warsaw

Source: The European Council Press