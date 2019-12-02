Victims were University of Cambridge graduates

2.12.2019 – Both the victims killed in a terror attack near London Bridge were University of Cambridge graduates, London’s Metropolitan Police said Sunday. Saskia Jones, 23, and Jack Merritt, 25, were both involved with Learning Together, a network of academics and criminal justice organizations, which was hosting an event at Fishmonger’s Hall where the attack began on Friday. The issue has turned into a political football in the run-up to the December 12 general election. Both the main party leaders accused previous governments for failures in the justice system. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who served as foreign secretary in the last Conservative government, said Sunday that it was “repulsive” that attacker Khan was out on early release after being convicted of terror offenses.Speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show, Johnson said: “I deplore the fact that this man was out on the streets.” When Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was asked Sunday if he thought convicted terrorists should serve their full sentence on broadcaster, he said “not necessarily” and “it depends on the circumstances.” He told Sky’s political show Sophy Ridge that an examination was needed of “how our prison services work and crucially on what happens when they’re released from prison,” noting that no probation service was involved in monitoring “this sort of person.” Corbyn added that “prison ought to be a place where people are being put away… but also a place where rehabilitation takes place” saying there was a need to “properly fund the prison service.” More: here

Source: CNN