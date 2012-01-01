Negotiations to reunify Cyprus

It’s make-or-break week for Greek and Turkish Cypriots, as their leaders enter the toughest stretch yet of negotiations to reunify the long-divided island. It’s a make-or-break week for the EU as well. A successful outcome for them in Geneva — and the odds of that are about if not a bit better than even — won’t necessarily mean the end of negotiations over the reunification of Cyprus. But it would put the country on track toward holding separate but simultaneous referendums in the coming months, in turn paving the way for an end to a 43-year standoff and Turkish Cypriots’ inclusion in the European Union. More :http://www.politico.eu/article/cyprus-news-standoff-talks-reunification-turkey-greece-anastasiades/

Source : Politico