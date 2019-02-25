New Commission’s award for safe products

25.2.2019 – The European Commission is launching today, a new Product Safety Award for businesses that are industry leaders in making sure their products and services are safer for consumers.This year, companies can apply under the categories of online sales and childcare products. The applications from companies based in one of the 31 European Economic Area countries (the 28 EU Member States plus Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein) can be made until 7 April 2019. Commissioner Jourová will hand in the awards to the winners at a ceremony in Brussels in September. More information can be found on the Product Safety Award website. More: here

Source: EC Press