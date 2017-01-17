New EP president

The newly-elected president of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, has already indicated he wants to be more of a “speaker” than a “prime minister,” a not-too-subtle dig at his predecessor Martin Schulz, who, during his five years at the helm, gained a reputation for meddling in all aspects of parliamentary life. “It is not for the European Parliament president to push a political agenda,” he said in a statement ahead of the final round of the presidential election Tuesday 17 January 2017. He also said he would be neutral and that he would let MEPs take the lead in defining policy priorities. If Tajani follows through on his promise to let go of the wheel, it could open up a power vacuum in the Parliament. POLITICO has identified those most likely to benefit from his backseat presidency. Parliamentary committees The Parliament’s power derives from its ability to amend or veto laws proposed by the European Commission, legislation that can cover anything from bank capital standards to the amount of fish that can be caught in the North Sea. And it’s the Parliament’s 22 standing committees that do the policy work, negotiate with governments and send draft laws to the plenary to be voted on. Martin Schulz’s efforts to boost the power of political groups at the expense of committees regularly pitted him against Jerzy Buzek, a former Polish prime minister and then the head of the Conference of Committee Chairs, where legislators gather to discuss policy issues. Tajani’s election will likely put committees firmly back in control when it comes to legislation. Klaus Welle The battle between Schulz and Welle, the Parliament’s center-right secretary-general, was the institution’s worst-kept secret. Schulz was accused by the Parliament’s bureaucrats of politicizing the institution’s administration by placing his friends in powerful positions. In recent years, Welle retreated, unable to withstand Schulz’s maneuvering. He stands to be one of the main beneficiaries of the new leadership, not least because he’s an EPP loyalist. Smaller center-right groups During the 2009-2014 parliamentary mandate, most decisions were made by a coalition of the European People’s Party, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe, and the European Conservatives and Reformists. These three right-leaning parties commanded a large enough majority to be able to disregard the Socialists and Democrats and other left-leaning groups. Tajani’s election is likely to herald a return to that dynamic. In addition, Guy Verhofstadt’s reputation may have taken a big hit in recent days, not least after he dropped the Socialists in favor of a deal with the EPP. However, his Liberal group obtained the top seat in the powerful Conference of Committee Chairs. Cecilia Wikström, a Swedish member of Verhofstadt’s group, is expected to hold the position, putting her in pole position to steer legislation. Syed Kamall, the leader of the European Conservatives and Reformists, is also more likely to have the ear of the new president.

Source : Politico