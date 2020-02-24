New EU aid package to prevent COVID – 19

24.2.2020 -The European Commission is working around the clock to support EU Member States and strengthen international efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. To boost global preparedness, prevention and containment of the virus the Commission announces today a new aid package worth €232 million. Part of these funds will be allocated immediately to different sectors, while the rest will be released in the next months.Following the developments in Italy, the Commission is stepping up its support to Member States in the context of the on-going work on preparedness, contingency and response planning. More: here

Source: EC Press