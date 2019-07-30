New EU reglation

30.7.2019 – The new EU rules will enter into force tomorrow to create a fair, transparent, innovative and trusted environment for businesses and merchants using online platforms, including online marketplaces, reservation sites, application stores and search engines. The rules will apply directly from 12 July 2020 in all EU Member States.

T. i. the Platforms-to-Business Regulation will ensure that millions of companies selling goods and services across Europe are better informed about online practices and can rely on clear rules and effective dispute resolution mechanisms. A single set of rules at EU level establishes obligations for online platforms and search engines in the single market, making it easier for businesses to understand their rights, in particular as regards the ranking of search results, access to data and dispute settlement. Uniform rules will also benefit consumers for better competition and thus greater choice of goods and services, better quality and lower prices.More: here

Source: EC Press