New Heads of Representation in Slovenia, Latvia and Spain

27.1.2021- The Commission has appointed three new Heads of the Representation in Spain, Latvia, and Slovenia. Ms María De Los Angeles Benítez Salas will take up her duties as Head of Representation in Madrid on 1 April 2021. On 16 April 2021, Ms Zane Petre and Ms Jerneja Jug Jerše will start in their new functions in Riga and in Ljubljana, respectively. Heads of Representation act as the official representatives of the Commission in the Member States under the political authority of President Ursula von der Leyen. More: here

