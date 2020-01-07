New rules to boost consumer protection enter into force

7.1.2020 – Today, the Commission welcomes the entry into force of new EU rules for consumer protection, as part of the New Deal for Consumers. They aim to better enforce and modernise the current EU consumer protection rules, in line with digital developments. The new rules will ensure, among others, greater transparency of online marketplaces: it will become clearer whether products are sold by a trader or a private individual, and the submission of fake reviews or endorsements will be prohibited. In addition, sellers will not be able to advertise fake price reductions, and price comparison sites will need to inform consumers about the ranking criteria. The new rules will also enforce consumer rights: by ensuring compensation for victims of unfair commercial practices and imposing penalties in case of “mass harm situations” affecting consumers across the EU. Member States now have two years to transpose the Directive into their national legislation to ensure that EU consumers enjoy stronger protection measures. More: here