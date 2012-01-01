10.4.20121 -The European Commission adopted new rules to modernize the European Border Surveillance System (EUROSUR) in order to fight crime and save lives at sea. It is a cooperation mechanism for the exchange of information between the authorities responsible for managing the EU’s external borders. In order to allow for a proper risk analysis and rapid response, Member States will regularly publish reports and alerts on the situation relevant to the management of the EU’s external borders, as well as search and rescue incidents and operations, provides the police, customs and navy with an up-to-date and comprehensive picture of the situation at the EU’s external borders. It allows Member States to exchange information with each other, with Frontex and with neighboring countries. It has an important role to play in managing the EU’s external borders, helping to detect and combat serious crimes such as drug trafficking and human trafficking, and to help save lives at sea. The new rules will take effect on 2 May this year. More: here

Source: EC Press