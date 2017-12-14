Peace and Stability agreement

14.12.2017-On 11 December the Foreign Affairs Council adopted the decision to establish Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) among 25 Member States and with 17 concrete projects already identified.EU High Representative Mogherini elaborated on six ideas on which she intends submit proposals and rive work forward in the coming weeks:

Concrete action to provide a contribution to peace and stability in the world including through work on “the possibility of deploying a battlegroup in crisis theatres” and the full use of the existing instruments, in line with the needs of each situation

• A new “European Peace Facility” in order to equip the EU with the means and resources to live up to the new joint ambition on security and defence

• Close cooperation with partners such as NATO, United Nations, African Union or others in the world including possibly a mechanism for coordination with non-EU countries which would also ensure effective cooperation with the United Kingdom following their exit from the Union

• Progress with the EU’s civilian missions and capabilities becoming more and more important as tools to address new security threats

• Coherence and coordination including by setting up a Defence Union Task Force to ensure coherent results of all the available tools.

• A common strategic culture within the European Union by boosting joint military training and education.

Source: European Council Press