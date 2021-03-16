Plan for the research and innovation 2021 – 2024

16.3.2021 – Today, the European Commission adopted the first strategic plan for Horizon Europe, the new EU research and innovation programme worth €95.5 billion in current prices. The strategic plan is a novelty in Horizon Europe and sets the strategic orientations for the targeting of investments in the programme’s first four years. It ensures that EU research and innovation actions contribute to EU priorities, including a climate-neutral and green Europe, a Europe fit for the digital age, and an economy that works for people. The strategic plan sets out four strategic orientations for research and innovation investments under Horizon Europe for the next four years:

Promoting an open strategic autonomy by leading the development of key digital, enabling and emerging technologies, sectors and value chains;

Restoring Europe’s ecosystems and biodiversity, and managing sustainably natural resources;

Making Europe the first digitally enabled circular, climate-neutral and sustainable economy;

Creating a more resilient, inclusive and democratic European society.

International cooperation underpins all four orientations, as it is essential for tackling many global challenges. More: here

Source: EC Press