Ponarejena zdravila: nova pravila za izboljšanje varnosti pacientov

11.2.2019 – The falsification of medicines has remained a serious threat to public health in the EU for too long. As of 9 February 2019, the new rules on safety features for prescription medicines sold in the EU will apply. From now on, the industry will have to affix a 2-D barcode and an anti-tampering device on the box of prescription medicines. The pharmacies – including on-line pharmacies – and hospitals will have to check the authenticity of medicines before dispensing to patients. This is the final step in the implementation of the Falsified Medicines Directive, adopted in 2011, aiming at guaranteeing the safety and quality of medicines sold in the EU. More: here

Source: EC Press