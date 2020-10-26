Postojna cave

17.8. 2021 – The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, Slovenian support of approximately €1.3 million to compensate Postojnska jama, turizem, gostinstvo in trgovina, d.d., the concession holder of the Postojna and Predjama caves, for damages suffered due to the coronavirus outbreak and the restrictive measures that Slovenia had to implement to limit the spread of the virus. Specifically, the measure aims at compensating the concession holder for the damage incurred during the period between 26 October 2020 and 1 June 2021, when the Postojna and Predjama caves had to suspend their operations in order to comply with governmental restrictions to contain the spread of the virus. More: here

Source: EC Press