23.5. 2018 – The European Commission presents today the 2018 country-specific recommendations (CSRs), setting out its economic policy guidance forMember States for the next 12 to 18 months. Europe’s economy is growing at its fastest pace in a decade, with record employment, recovering investment and improved public finances. According to the Commission’s 2018 Spring forecast, growth in the next two years will slow slightly but remain robust. The current favorable conditions should be used to make Europe’s economies and societies stronger and more resilient. The country-specific recommendations proposed today build on the progress already made in recent years and aim to capitalize on the positive economic outlook to guide member States to take further action. The recommendations focus on strengthening the foundations for sustainable and inclusive growth in the long term. They build on the comprehensive analysis carried out by the Commission in the latest Country Reports, which highlighted legacy issues in the certain Member States arising from the financial crisis and challenges for the future. The improved economic context allows to focus on a renewed set of priorities, and this window of opportunity should be used to do what is necessary for a domestic context, bearing in mind the close interdependence of the EU economies, notably those of the euro area. In particular, the Commission calls on the Member States to pursue structural reforms that improve the business environment and conditions for investment, especially through product and service market reforms, supporting innovation, improving small- and medium-sized enterprises’ access to finance and fighting corruption. Member States should also strengthen economic resilience in the context of long-term challenges, such as demographic trends, migration and climate change. Only resilient economies can ensure long-term economic convergence and the reduction of disparities. This year, the recommendations dedicate special attention to social challenges, guided by the European Pillar of Social Rights proclaimed in November 2017. There is a particular focus on ensuring the provision of adequate skills, the effectiveness and adequacy of social safety nets and improving social dialogue. Countries are also recommended to carry out reforms that prepare their workforces for the future, including future forms of work and increasing digitalization; reduce income inequalities; and create employment opportunities, for young people in particular. More: here

Source: EC Press