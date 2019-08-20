20.8.2019 – In June2019 compared with May2019, seasonally adjusted production in the construction sector remained unchanged inthe euro area (EA19) and decreased by 0.3% in the EU28, according to first estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In May2019, production in construction decreased by 0.5% in the euro areaand by0.4%in the EU28.In June2019 compared with June2018, production in construction increasedby 1.0% in the euro areaandby 0.6%in the EU28. More: here

Source: EC Press