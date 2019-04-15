15.4.2019 – Today the European Commission received recommendations by high-level aviation experts on the future of air traffic management in Europe. The so-called “wise persons group” was set up by the Commission to consider recent developments in European aviation, listen to the views of major air traffic management stakeholders and produce proposals on the future direction of air traffic management in Europe in line with the objectives of the EU’s Aviation Strategy. In 2018, there were over 11 million flights in the European network and delays per flight doubled compared to 2017. Forecasts predict that in Europe by 2040 1.5 million flights will not be accommodated due to capacity constraints meaning that 160 million passengers would not be able to fly. Delays are due to problems such as underinvestment in some area control centres, which impact the entire network. More: here

Source: EC Press