Public consultation – illigal migrations

19.3. 2021 – The Commission is launching a public consultation on new actions to be taken at EU level to address migrant smuggling. The Commission is calling for contributions from individuals and organisations and in particular from people who have experienced or have been affected by smuggling. The consultation invites feedback on new actions on information exchange, police and judicial cooperation, digital smuggling (involving the use of social networks), prevention and awareness raising, cooperation with non-EU countries and international organisations, as well as the protection of migrants’ rights. The consultation is open for 8 weeks and will run until 14 May. More: here

Source: EC Press