Public consultation on migration

22.7.2020 – The Commission launched a public consultation at EU level to obtain opinions on new measures that could be taken at EU level to promote the integration and social inclusion of migrants and people with a migrant background. The consultation will run until 16 October in all official EU languages. It has also launched a call for experts to set up an expert group composed of advisers with a migrant background to participate in the development and implementation of policies in the areas of migration, asylum and integration. The integration of migrants, asylum seekers and refugees is essential for more effective policies that are better adapted to the needs on the ground. The call is open until 21 September. More: here

Source: EC Press