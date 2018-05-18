Misleading practices revealed

18.5.2018- Today, the European Commission and national consumer protection authorities published the results of an EU-wide screening of 207 websites offering fixed/mobile phone, internet, audio and video streaming services. The screening reveals that 163 of these websites could be infringing EU consumer law. Some of the most common issues identified are the advertisement of allegedly free or discounted packages that are in fact a bundled offer, the lack of a dispute resolution system, or the fact that these websites can unilaterally change the terms of the contract without information or justification to the consumer. The Commission has recently proposed a New Deal for Consumers which will further strengthen consumer’s hands towards traders using unfair commercial practices and reinforce the enforcement of EU consumer rules by authorities. Main findings: In 50% of cases, the website advertises a package of services for free or on discount, when they are only a service offered in a bundled package; in 78,7 % of cases, the website did not provide a link to the Online Dispute Resolution platform; in 40.6% of the websites, there was no description of a dispute resolution system; 31.9% of the websites can unilaterally change the terms of the contract or the service characteristics without informing the consumer and without allowing the consumer to cancel the contract; 25,1% of the websites did not provide clear or truthful information about compensation and refund arrangements when the offered service is not what the client had paid for; 21,7% did not provide clear and comprehensive information on the automatic contract renewal. More: here

Source: EC Press