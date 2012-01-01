Reform of the EU Cohesion Policy

One of the key elements of the Cohesion Policy reform for 2014-20 was the introduction of preconditions for Member States to receive money from the European Structural and Investment Funds. A first assessment published today shows that this additional step has a high value, and that the preconditions proved to be a powerful incentive for Member States and regions to carry out reforms which would have otherwise been delayed or not necessarily implemented. The preconditions for successful investments (or “ex-ante conditionalities”) cover a wide variety of sectors, including compliance with energy efficiency, innovation, digital plans, and education reforms. They were included in the reformed Cohesion Policy to ensure sound and effective spending. More :http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-17-781_en.htm

Source : EC Press