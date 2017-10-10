euportal twitter euportal facebook

RegioStars Awards

10.10.2017 – European Committee of the Regions  has announced the finalists for the 2017 edition of the RegioStars Awards, the yearly competition honoring Europe’s most inspiring and innovating regional projects supported by EU Cohesion Policy Funds. The 24 selected finalists come from regions and cities in 20 Member States and one neighbouring country: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey and the United Kingdom. Many of the finalists are addressing common challenges through cooperation across borders. More: http://ec.europa.eu/regional_policy/en/regio-stars-awards/

Source: EC Press

