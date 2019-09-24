Report on the agri-food trade figures

24.9.2019 – The latest agri-food trade report shows that both EU exports and imports in the sector rose in July 2019 compared to a year earlier. Exports of agri-food products reached € 13.07 billion in July 2019, up 12.6% from July 2018. Imports totaled € 9.92 billion, marking a trade surplus of € 3.15 billion in July 2019. . In the period between July 2019 and July 2018, the monthly increase in exports to the United States, China and Japan increased the most. The increase in exports has brought the greatest benefits to the export of pork, spirits and liqueurs, milk powder and wine. Imports, however, increased the most for tropical fruits, coarse grains and vegetable oils. More: here

Source; EC Press