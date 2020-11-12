12.11.2020 – The 4th Annual Report on the Implementation of the European Union’s Trade Agreements in 2019 published today shows the benefits of our expanding global trade network. Despite tensions in the global trade arena, the report shows that EU trade agreements continued to facilitate fair and sustainable trade and solidify the framework of international rules. Trade with the 65 preferential partners covered in the report grew by 3.4% in 2019, while the EU’s total external trade grew by 2.5% overall. The EU’s trade agreements with Canada and Japan have especially boosted trade, by nearly 25% and 6%, respectively, since their entry into force.