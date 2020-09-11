11.9.2020 – The Commission announced today that it will support with €4 million a new research project, SUPPORT-E, that will coordinate efforts to determine if COVID-19 convalescent plasma transfusion – using plasma from patients who recovered from the disease – is an effective and safe treatment. The funding is part of the Commission’s €1 billion pledge for coronavirus research and innovation, which comes under Horizon 2020 and is directed towards the development of vaccines, new treatments and diagnostic tools to prevent the spread of the virus. More: here

Source: EC Press