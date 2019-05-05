Results of initiative supporting regions in industrial transition

14.11.2019 – The Commission presents the first results of an initiative launched a year ago to support 10 EU regions and two Member States in industrial transition.They applied to receive Commission support and expertise in achieving industrial transition and designing development strategies based on their areas of competitive strength – their so-called ‘smart specialisation‘ assets.Over the past year, Commission experts sat down with national and regional authorities and diagnosed what was holding back job creation and growth. The first results of this initiative are the launch of 12 pilot schemes, one per region or Member State, to overcome specific obstacles to industrial transition. Each of these schemes presented today will receive a €300,000 EU grant. Slovenia will set up a collaborative online and physical platform in order to develop the Slovenian industry 4.0., which includes areas like cybersecurity, cloud computing, big data or robotics.More: here

Source: EC Press