Review of commmercial practices of TikTok company

28.5.2021 – The European Commission and the network of national consumer authorities (CPC) have launched a formal dialogue with TikTok to review its commercial practices and policy. This follows an alert by the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) earlier this year about TikTok’s breaches of EU consumer rights. Areas of specific concern include hidden marketing, aggressive advertising techniques targeted at children, and certain contractual terms in TikTok’s policies that could be considered misleading and confusing for consumers. More: here

Source: EC Press