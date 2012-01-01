Safe drone sector in EU

16.7. 2017-The Single European Sky Air traffic management Research Joint Undertaking https://www.sesarju.eu/index.php/discover-sesar has today unveiled its blueprint to make drone use in low-level airspace safe, secure and environmentally friendly. Following a request by the European Commission, the Single European Sky Air traffic management Research Joint Undertaking[1] – whose role is to develop the new generation European air traffic management system – has today unveiled its blueprint to make drone use in low-level airspace safe, secure and environmentally friendly. This “U-Space” covers altitudes of up to 150 metres and will pave the way for the development of a strong and dynamic EU drone services market. Registration of drones and drone operators, their e-identification and geo-fencing should be in place by 2019. Today’s vision paper is part of the Commission’s drive to deliver on its ambitious Aviation Strategy and unleash the full economic potential of drones. This requires an effective legislative framework that can foster European leadership and competitiveness, while addressing a number of legitimate concerns, the first of which is safety. More: http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-17-1605_en.htm

