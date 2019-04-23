Slovenia most threathened by Lyme borreliosis

23.4.2019 – Eleven years ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) proclaimed that Lyme borreliosis is the fastest growing zoonosis, an infectious disease transmitted from animals to humans. It is more widespread than malaria, and it is a global epidemic. The most endangered population is in Slovenia. According to the National Institute of Public Health, which regularly monitors reported cases of Lyme borreliosis, in the first thirteen weeks of this year, 298 people have been infected, and last year we had a record: 7543 patients. And another record: in our country, according to forecasts, 50 to 75 percent of ticks are infected with borrelias throughout the country. More: here

Source: Večer