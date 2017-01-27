Slovenia passes amendments to close border in case of migrant crisis on 27 January 2017. The amendments to the law on foreigners were supported by 47 parliament members , with 18 voting against them. The approved measures will allow to curb the flow of migrants into Slovenia by sealing the borders to most illegal migrants for a limited time period, if at least 46 parliament members vote in favor of the move. In October, Slovenia started to install metal fencing at two border crossings with Croatia in case the migrant crisis aggravated.

Source: Slovene press